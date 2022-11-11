On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olowokere puts up 14, Central Arkansas beats Hendrix 107-56

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Masai Olowokere had 14 points in Central Arkansas’ 107-56 win over Hendrix on Friday night.

Olowokere also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (1-1). Camren Hunter scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Carl Daughtery Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Colten Berry, who posted 10 points....

READ MORE

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Masai Olowokere had 14 points in Central Arkansas’ 107-56 win over Hendrix on Friday night.

Olowokere also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (1-1). Camren Hunter scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Carl Daughtery Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Colten Berry, who posted 10 points. Craig Collier II added eight points for Hendrix. In addition, Colton McMullin had eight points and two steals.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|18 New York Cyber Security Summit
11|18 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
11|18 3 Powerful Financial Models for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories