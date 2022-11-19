Trending:
Omier's double-double leads Miami past Providence 74-64

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Miami to a 74-64 victory over Providence in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday.

Isaiah Wong had 18 points, three rebounds, three steals, three assists and three turnovers for the Hurricanes (4-0). Nijel Pack added 11 points.

Bryce Hopkins led Providence (3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jared Bynum had 14 points and Devin Carter scored 11.

A 3-pointer by Pack gave the Hurricanes a 16-15 lead midway through the first half and they went on to take a 38-26 lead at halftime, at one point holding the Friars scoreless for a four-minute stretch.

Providence got within four points once in the second half but was ultimately done in by another four-minute scoreless drought.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

