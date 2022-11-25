On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Omot scores 16, North Dakota defeats Utah Tech 67-52

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 4:57 pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 16 points as North Dakota beat Utah Tech 67-52 on Friday.

Omot finished 7 of 13 from the field for the Fightin’ Hawks (4-3). Caleb Nero scored 15 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Brady Danielson finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Cameron Gooden led the Trailblazers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Utah Tech also got 12 points and three steals from Isaiah Pope. Noa Gonsalves also had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories