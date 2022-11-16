Trending:
O'Neil has 17 as American takes down William & Mary 71-64

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil had 17 points in American’s 71-64 victory against William & Mary on Wednesday night.

O’Neil also contributed five blocks for the Eagles (1-2). Elijah Stephens scored 14 points and added six assists and three steals. Matt Rogers was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tribe (1-3) were led in scoring by Gabe Dorsey, who finished with 16...

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories