Paopao scores 17, No. 18 Oregon women top Southern Utah

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 11:16 pm
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 17 points and No. 18 Oregon defeated Southern Utah 66-54 on Monday night.

Paopao had a solid all-around game, making 7 of 10 from the field, including all three of her 3-point tries. She also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Grace VanSlooten had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for Oregon (4-0). Chance Gray added 12 points. VanSlooten and Gray are freshman starters for the Ducks.

Oregon led 35-25 at halftime, then outscored the Thunderbirds by 16 in the third quarter. Oregon scored 12 points off of six turnovers in the period, shot 50% from the field and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Oregon led 59-33 through three quarters before the Thunderbirds outscored the Ducks 21-7 in the final period.

Cherita Daugherty led Southern Utah (2-3) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Lizzy Williamson had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Megan Jensen had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The win was coach Kelly Graves’ 194th at Oregon and the Ducks are 4-0 for the sixth time in his nine seasons. Oregon has won 51 of its last 52 home non-conference games.

