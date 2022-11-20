Paveletzke has 21 as Wofford takes down N.C. A&T 78-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 21 points in Wofford’s 78-64 victory against N.C. A&T on Sunday night. Paveletzke had six assists for the Terriers (3-2). Jackson Sivills scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points. Kam Woods led the Aggies (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Marcus... READ MORE

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke had 21 points in Wofford’s 78-64 victory against N.C. A&T on Sunday night.

Paveletzke had six assists for the Terriers (3-2). Jackson Sivills scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Kam Woods led the Aggies (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Marcus Watson added 16 points and four assists for N.C. A&T. In addition, Demetric Horton had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

