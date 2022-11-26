On Air: Federal News Network program
Pember’s 28 lead UNC Asheville past Western Carolina 73-61

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 4:37 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 28 points as UNC Asheville beat Western Carolina 73-61 on Saturday.

Pember added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Jamon Battle scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Tajion Jones shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyzhaun Claude finished with 11 points...

Tyzhaun Claude finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (4-3). Western Carolina also got 11 points from Bernard Pelote. Vonterius Woolbright also had nine points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

