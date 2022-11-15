Trending:
Penn beats Drexel 64-59

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 10:56 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 21 points, Clark Slajchert added 16 and Pennsylvania beat Drexel 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Lucas Monroe grabbed 11 rebounds for Penn (1-3).

Amari Williams led Drexel (1-1) with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Top Stories