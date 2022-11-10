Trending:
Penn State makes 16 3s, rolls past Loyola Maryland 90-65

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 9:28 pm
1 min read
      

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Camren Wynter scored 18 points and Penn State made 16 3-pointers in a 90-65 victory over Loyola Maryland 90-65 on Thursday night.

Myles Dread made four 3s and Wynter three as Penn State shot 16 of 30 from long range. The Nittany Lions hit a program-best 18 3-pointers in their season-opening 93-68 win against Winthrop on Monday night.

Dread and Kebba Njie scored 12 points apiece for Penn...

Dread and Kebba Njie scored 12 points apiece for Penn State (2-0). Seth Lundy added 10 points and Jalen Pickett had 11 assists, two shy of his career high.

Wynter, a grad transfer from Drexel, was 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed four rebounds to reach 500 for his career. He joins Pickett with at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with a 13-5 surge to stretch their lead to 53-34. Caleb Dorsey and Lundy each scored five points with a 3-pointer during the stretch. The Greyhounds cut the deficit to 16 with about five minutes left, but Njie answered with a dunk on an assist from Pickett, and they didn’t get closer.

Jaylin Andrews scored 23 points to lead Loyola Maryland (0-2), which has lost five straight in the series.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

