Pepper, Anigwe spark UC Davis over Sacramento State 82-71

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 1:41 am
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper finished with 24 points and eight assists, Christian Anigwe scored 22 and UC Davis defeated Sacramento State 82-71 on Tuesday night.

Pepper sank 8 of 15 shots, made all seven of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies (4-1). Anigwe also grabbed six boards. Kane Milling made four 3-pointers and scored 14 off the bench, adding nine rebounds. Ty Johnson had 11 points and four steals.

Zach Chappell led the Hornets (3-2) with 19 points. Austin Patterson had 18 points, while Akol Mawein scored 13. Callum McRae had 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories