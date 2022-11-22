Perry leads Tennessee Tech past Truett-McConnell 84-48

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrone Perry’s 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Truett McConnell 84-48 on Tuesday night. Perry shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Erik Oliver was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 12 points. Brett Thompson recorded nine points. Enocka Franky led the Bears with nine points and six rebounds. CJ Brown added eight points and seven... READ MORE

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrone Perry’s 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Truett McConnell 84-48 on Tuesday night.

Perry shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (3-3). Erik Oliver was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 12 points. Brett Thompson recorded nine points.

Enocka Franky led the Bears with nine points and six rebounds. CJ Brown added eight points and seven rebounds.

