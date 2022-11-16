Trending:
Phelia, Kiser score 25 each, No. 23 Michigan women roll

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 25 points each and No. 23 Michigan cruised to a 99-67 win over Western Michigan on Wednesday night, the 20th straight home win for the Wolverines.

Phelia set a career high on 11-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Kiser matched her career high on 11-of-18 shooting with 14 rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

The Wolverines (3-0) closed the first half with a 10-0 run, the first eight by Phelia, to lead 50-34. Phelia and Kiser combined to score 27 points as Michigan made 5 of 10 3s and shot 56%.

The duo combined for 23 points in the second half when the Wolverines shot 62%. They outscored the Broncos 26-10 when an 18-2 run made it 70-39.

Leigha Brown added 13 points for Michigan, which had a 51-15 rebounding advantage.

Lauren Ross scored 27 points and Maggie Stutelberg, a redshirt freshman who scored seven points in her first two games, added 20 for Western Michigan (0-3). Ross was 5 of 5 from 3-point range and Stutelberg 6 of 12.

