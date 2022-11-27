Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phelps scores 19 to lead SMU to 75-50 romp over Lamar

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 5:52 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps had 19 points and SMU rolled to a 75-50 victory over Lamar on Sunday.

Phelps also had four steals for the Mustangs (3-3). Stefan Todorovic hit three 3-pointer sand scored 14 with seven rebounds. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to score 10.

The Cardinals (3-4) were led by Valentin Catt with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nate Calmese added 11 points. Chris Pryor had...

READ MORE

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps had 19 points and SMU rolled to a 75-50 victory over Lamar on Sunday.

Phelps also had four steals for the Mustangs (3-3). Stefan Todorovic hit three 3-pointer sand scored 14 with seven rebounds. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to score 10.

The Cardinals (3-4) were led by Valentin Catt with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Nate Calmese added 11 points. Chris Pryor had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

___

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News