Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phelps scores 28 as SMU defeats Texas A&M Commerce 76-60

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:28 am
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points as SMU beat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-60 in a season opener on Monday.

Phelps also contributed five rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Lions were led by Kalen Williams, who posted 13 points....

READ MORE

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points as SMU beat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-60 in a season opener on Monday.

Phelps also contributed five rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Samuell Williamson shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Lions were led by Kalen Williams, who posted 13 points. Demarcus Demonia added 11 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, Alonzo Dodd finished with eight points.

___

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories