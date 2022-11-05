Pigrome, Perkins connect twice in Towson’s 27-3 win

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw a pair of touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins and Towson defeated Villanova 27-3 on Saturday. Matthew Mercurio kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game’s first points in the opening quarter but Villanova (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) didn’t score again with the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) holding the Wildcats to 153 yards offense. Pigrome threw TD passes of 26 and 10 yards to Perkins, Keegan Vaughan added two... READ MORE

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw a pair of touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins and Towson defeated Villanova 27-3 on Saturday.

Matthew Mercurio kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game’s first points in the opening quarter but Villanova (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) didn’t score again with the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) holding the Wildcats to 153 yards offense.

Pigrome threw TD passes of 26 and 10 yards to Perkins, Keegan Vaughan added two field goals and D’Ago Hunter returned a punt 77 yards for the Tigers’ final points.

Pigrome threw for 125 yards and was intercepted once. Joachim Bangda rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries. Towson had 392 yards of offense, 267 coming on the ground.

