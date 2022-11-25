On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Pinson’s 25 lead New Mexico State over San Diego 90-77

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 11:47 pm
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Xavier Pinson’s 25 points helped New Mexico State defeat San Diego 90-77 on Friday night.

Pinson had eight assists for the Aggies (2-1). DaJuan Gordon scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds and three steals. Doctor Bradley was 7-of-7 shooting and 1 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jase Townsend finished with 24 points and three steals for the Toreros (4-2). San Diego also got 15 points from Marcellus Earlington. In addition, Jaiden Delaire finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
