Pitt gets two pick 6s in 16 seconds against Virginia

HANK KURZ Jr.
November 12, 2022 1:07 pm
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pittsburgh got off to as fast a start as a defense can Saturday at Virginia, returning passes by quarterback Brennan Armstrong on the first two plays from scrimmage for touchdowns.

M.J. Devonshire did the trick first, jumping in front of a pass near the Panthers’ sideline and scampering easily 29 yards for the score at the 14:55 mark.

After a second touchback, Armstrong tried throwing deeper, also near the Pitt sideline,...

The Cavaliers’ third series started with a handoff from Armstrong to Mike Hollins, and sarcastic cheers erupted even though the play went for no gain.

The double pick-6 marked the first time Pittsburgh has returned two interceptions for a touchdown in a game since 2006 — also against the Cavaliers in a 38-13 victory.

Saturday was the first time Virginia has allowed two interception returns for a touchdown in the same game since 2015, when Boise State did it in a 56-14 rout.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Top Stories