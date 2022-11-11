Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Podziemski powers Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 1:16 am
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski’s 34 points led Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62 on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 11 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0). Carlos Stewart scored 14 points and added three steals. Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.

Kaden Archie finished with 19 points for the Eagles (0-2). Jalen Finch added 15 points, six rebounds,...

READ MORE

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brandin Podziemski’s 34 points led Santa Clara over Georgia Southern 78-62 on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 11 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0). Carlos Stewart scored 14 points and added three steals. Carlos Marshall Jr. shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with eight points.

Kaden Archie finished with 19 points for the Eagles (0-2). Jalen Finch added 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for Georgia Southern. In addition, Carlos Curry finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

Up next for Santa Clara is a Monday matchup with Utah State on the road, while Georgia Southern hosts Trinity Baptist on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories