Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Portland earns 91-54 victory over Florida A&M

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:55 am
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund’s 20 points helped Portland defeat Florida A&M 91-54 Wednesday night.

Sjolund also added six rebounds for the Pilots (2-0). Moses Wood added 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tyler Robertson recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jordan...

READ MORE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund’s 20 points helped Portland defeat Florida A&M 91-54 Wednesday night.

Sjolund also added six rebounds for the Pilots (2-0). Moses Wood added 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tyler Robertson recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Tillmon led the way for the Rattlers (0-2) with 16 points and two steals. Florida A&M also got 14 points and two steals from Byron Smith. In addition, Saiyd Burnside finished with four points and two steals.

Portland led Florida A&M 42-21 at the half, with Robertson (13 points) their high scorer before the break. Portland outscored Florida A&M by 16 points in the second half, and Sjolund scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Portland hosts Portland State and Florida A&M visits Oregon State.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories