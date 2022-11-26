On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Princeton earns 56-54 win over Northeastern

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 2:27 pm
LONDON (AP) — Ryan Langborg’s 17 points helped Princeton defeat Northeastern 56-54 on Saturday.

Langborg also added six rebounds, five steals, and three blocks for the Tigers (4-2). Tosan Evbuomwan shot 5 of 18 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Xaivian Lee was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Huskies (1-5) were led by...

The Huskies (1-5) were led by Jahmyl Telfort, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. Alexander Nwagha added 10 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

