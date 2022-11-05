On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Princeton holds off Dartmouth 17-14 to reach 8-0

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 4:14 pm
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ja’Derris Carr and Blake Stenstrom ran for touchdowns in the first quarter and Princeton finally reached 8-0 by turning back Dartmouth 17-14 on Saturday.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Ivy League) lost to the Big Green (2-6, 1-4), co-champions the last two seasons, the last two times they had the opportunity to improve to 8-0. Princeton was 7-0 three times in 43 years before reaching — and now surpassing that — for the fifth-straight season.

It took the recovery on an onside kick to seal the win after Dartmouth’s Jackson Proctor found Paxton Scott for a short touchdown with 17 seconds to play.

Jace Henry got the first touchdown for Dartmouth with a six-yard run late in the first quarter.

The difference in the game was a 23-yard field goal by Jeffrey Sexton that capped a 13-play, 73-yard drive 22 seconds before halftime.

Stenstrom was 31-of-40 passing for 264 yards with Dylan Classi catching eight for 107 yards.

Dartmouth was just 3 of 10 on third down.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

