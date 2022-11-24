On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Princeton wins 74-66 over Army

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 5:47 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 15 points as Princeton beat Army 74-66 on Thursday.

Allocco added 12 rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Blake Peters scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Tosan Evbuomwan recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Chris Mann finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Black Knights (2-4). Army...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 15 points as Princeton beat Army 74-66 on Thursday.

Allocco added 12 rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Blake Peters scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Tosan Evbuomwan recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Chris Mann finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Black Knights (2-4). Army also got 16 points and six rebounds from Charlie Peterson. In addition, Jalen Rucker finished with 15 points.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories