Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday.

Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Sharks (1-2) were led in scoring by Marko Maletic, who finished with 22 points. Jacob Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for LIU. R.J. Greene also recorded nine points, four assists and two steals.

Marquette entered halftime up 47-24. Prosper paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Marquette outscored LIU by 14 points in the second half, and Prosper scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

