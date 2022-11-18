Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 12:42 am
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday.

Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the...

READ MORE

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper’s 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday.

Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Sharks (1-2) were led in scoring by Marko Maletic, who finished with 22 points. Jacob Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for LIU. R.J. Greene also recorded nine points, four assists and two steals.

Marquette entered halftime up 47-24. Prosper paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Marquette outscored LIU by 14 points in the second half, and Prosper scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories