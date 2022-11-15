Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Providence defeats Stonehill 100-76

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 8:22 pm
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell had 16 points in Providence’s 100-76 victory over Stonehill on Tuesday night.

Croswell also had nine rebounds for the Friars (3-0). Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Clifton Moore was 4 of 7 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight...

READ MORE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell had 16 points in Providence’s 100-76 victory over Stonehill on Tuesday night.

Croswell also had nine rebounds for the Friars (3-0). Bryce Hopkins scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Clifton Moore was 4 of 7 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Shamir Johnson finished with 15 points for the Skyhawks (1-3). Max Zegarowski added 14 points and Thatcher Stone had 12 points.

Providence entered halftime up 47-36. Hopkins paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Providence outscored Stonehill in the second half by 13 points, with Croswell scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories