Pullin scores 27 as UC Riverside beats Weber State 72-65

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Zyon Pullin had 27 points and UC Riverside defeated Weber State 72-65 at the Vegas 4 on Monday.

Pullin shot 10 for 16 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (3-2). Flynn Cameron scored 17 points and added seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (1-3) were led by Alex Tew, who recorded 15 points and two blocks. Zahir Porter added 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. UC Riverside takes on Wright State while Weber State takes on Abilene Christian.

