Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Purdue Fort Wayne beats Manchester 111-31

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson’s 26 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Manchester 111-31 on Monday night.

Morton-Robertson was 9 of 11 shooting, including 8 for 9 from distance, for the Mastodons (2-1). Eric Mulder scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Deonte Billups finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Mike Elliott...

READ MORE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Morton-Robertson’s 26 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Manchester 111-31 on Monday night.

Morton-Robertson was 9 of 11 shooting, including 8 for 9 from distance, for the Mastodons (2-1). Eric Mulder scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor and added seven rebounds. Deonte Billups finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Mike Elliott finished with five points for the Spartans (0-1). Manchester also got five points from Bryant Smith. Kolby Bullard also had five points.

Purdue Fort Wayne visits Northwestern in its next matchup on Friday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories