Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Bluffton 106-41

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 4:12 pm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 106-41 win over Bluffton on Sunday.

Roberts added three steals for the Mastodons (4-3). Deonte Billups scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Kegan Owen led the Beavers (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Michael Stammen added eight points for Bluffton. JD Stokes also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

