Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

QB Miller rushes for 5 TDs, NDSU beats UND in Harvest Bowl

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 7:11 pm
< a min read
      

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Miller tied North Dakota State’s single-game record with five rushing touchdowns and the Bison beat North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday in the Harvest Bowl.

It was the most rushing touchdowns in a game by any FCS player this season. Miller had scoring runs of 4, 7, 3, 5 and 30 yards. NDSU combined for 363 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Miller was 8-of-12 passing for 159 yards with no...

READ MORE

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Miller tied North Dakota State’s single-game record with five rushing touchdowns and the Bison beat North Dakota 42-21 on Saturday in the Harvest Bowl.

It was the most rushing touchdowns in a game by any FCS player this season. Miller had scoring runs of 4, 7, 3, 5 and 30 yards. NDSU combined for 363 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Miller was 8-of-12 passing for 159 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He carried it 16 times for 93 yards.

TaMerik Williams also had a rushing touchdown, a 51-yarder to open the scoring, and 83 yards for North Dakota State (9-2, 7-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). Kobe Johnson added 12 carries for 115 yards, and he nearly scored a 45-yard run but was taken down at the 1.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Tommy Schuster threw for 153 yards and a touchdown for North Dakota (7-4, 5-3).

The 115th meeting between North Dakota State and North Dakota resulted in the Bison’s fifth straight win at the Division I level since 2015. UND leads the series 62-50-3 dating to 1894.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News