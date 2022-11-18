On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Queens extends Green Bay's woes in 81-65 win

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Kenny Dye scored 23 points and reserve Kalib Matthews scored 15 points and Queens beat Green Bay 81-65 in a Jamaica Classic contest on Friday.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Kenny Dye scored 23 points and reserve Kalib Matthews scored 15 points and Queens beat Green Bay 81-65 in a Jamaica Classic contest on Friday.

Following the Royals’ (3-1) 35-34 lead at halftime, Queens outscored Green Bay 25-10 over an 11-minute stretch in the second half to take control. Dye’s basket with 14:54 remaining put the first-year Division I program up 47-46 and the Royals led the rest of the way. McKee’s layup with 5:55 left extended the margin to 69-52.

AJ McKee scored 14 points for Charlotte, N.C.-based Queens which had 11 players enter the scoring column. The Royals finished shooting 27 for 54.

Cade Meyer scored 10 points for the winless Phoenix (0-4). Green Bay started the 2020-21 season with nine straight defeats and 2021-22 losing five straight.

