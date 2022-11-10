Quinnipiac holds off Stonehill in a shootout, 102-95

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 20 points and led seven seven players into double-figure scoring as Quinnipiac beat Stonehill 102-95 on Thursday night. Both teams shot better than 50% from the field in the shootout. The Bobcats hit 33 of 65 from the floor (50.8%) and knocked down 15 of 29 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Stonehill was 33 of 64 from the field (51.6%), including 12 of 29 from distance. ... ... READ MORE

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 20 points and led seven seven players into double-figure scoring as Quinnipiac beat Stonehill 102-95 on Thursday night.

Both teams shot better than 50% from the field in the shootout. The Bobcats hit 33 of 65 from the floor (50.8%) and knocked down 15 of 29 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Stonehill was 33 of 64 from the field (51.6%), including 12 of 29 from distance.

Balanc was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bobcats (2-0). Dezi Jones scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five assists and three steals. Luis Kortright recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 4 from distance).

Max Zegarowski led the Skyhawks (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and eight rebounds. Stonehill also got 24 points from Andrew Sims. Shamir Johnson also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac takes on Cent. Conn. St. on the road on Sunday, and Stonehill visits Army on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

