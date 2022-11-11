Trending:
Quintana, Goodrick help carry Cal Baptist past NJIT

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Quintana scored 16 points and Hunter Goodrick scored 14 off the bench on 7-for-11 shooting and California Baptist beat NJIT 59-43 on Friday night.

Taran Armstrong added 11 points for the Lancers (1-1).

Souleyman Diakite scored 12 points shooting 5 for 5 and making both foul shots. Mekhi Gray scored 11 off the bench for the Highlanders (0-2).

Diakite made his free throws with 13:25 remaining and Cal Baptist proceeded to outscore NJIT 13-0 over the next six minutes to seal it.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

