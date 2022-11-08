Trending:
Quisenberry paces Fordham in 88-74 win over Dartmouth

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 12:54 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points in Fordham’s 88-74 season-opening win against Dartmouth on Monday night.

Quisenberry was 7-of-18 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Rams. Khalid Moore added 18 points while going 8 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. He also had seven rebounds. Antrell Charlton recorded 16 points and was 7 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

The Big Green (0-1) were led by Dusan Neskovic, who posted 23 points and six rebounds. Demilade Adelekun added 21 points for Dartmouth. In addition, Ryan Cornish finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Fordham visits Arkansas while Dartmouth hosts Bryant.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

