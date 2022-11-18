Ragland, Boothby lead Cornell past Ithaca College 83-61

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Guy Ragland had a double-double off the bench, Keller Boothby scored 14 points, and Cornell defeated Ithaca College 83-61 on Friday night. Ragland had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Greg Dolan had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Nazir Williams scored 12 points for the Big Red (3-1). The Bombers were led by Logan Wendell, who recorded 16 points. Jack Stern added 10 points and six rebounds for Ithaca.... READ MORE

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Guy Ragland had a double-double off the bench, Keller Boothby scored 14 points, and Cornell defeated Ithaca College 83-61 on Friday night.

Ragland had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Greg Dolan had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Nazir Williams scored 12 points for the Big Red (3-1).

The Bombers were led by Logan Wendell, who recorded 16 points. Jack Stern added 10 points and six rebounds for Ithaca. Andrew Geschickter also had nine points.

Cornell hosts Canisius on Tuesday.

