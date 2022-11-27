Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rand scores 12 as Milwaukee downs Boston University 67-46

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand’s 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night.

Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

...

READ MORE

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand’s 12 points helped Milwaukee defeat Boston University 67-46 on Sunday night.

Rand shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Panthers (4-3). Markeith Browning II shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Kentrell Pullian finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Terriers (4-3) were led in scoring by Walter Whyte, who finished with 12 points. Malcolm Chimezie added 10 points and seven rebounds for Boston University. Daman also put up eight points.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News