On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Randleman’s 18 lead High Point past Tennessee State 77-72

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 8:07 pm
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Bryant Randleman scored 18 points as High Point beat Tennessee State 77-72 on Wednesday night at the SoCal Challenge

Randleman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-1). Jaden House scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 17 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Zach Austin was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (4-2) were led...

READ MORE

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Bryant Randleman scored 18 points as High Point beat Tennessee State 77-72 on Wednesday night at the SoCal Challenge

Randleman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-1). Jaden House scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 17 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Zach Austin was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (4-2) were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|30 Wisconsin Digital Government Summit
11|30 Red Hat Ansible Security Workshop
11|30 Enterprise to the Edge: Agency Guide to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories