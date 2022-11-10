Trending:
Records has 23 & 10 as Colgate tops Brown 77-68

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:18 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Keegan Records had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Colgate’s 77-68 victory over Brown on Thursday night.

Tucker Richardson scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists for the Raiders (1-1). Sam Thomson recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

The Bears (0-2) were led in scoring by Nana Owusu-Anane, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Paxson Wojcik added 12 points and seven rebounds for Brown. In addition, Dan Friday had 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

