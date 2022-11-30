Trending:
Reid scores 15, Gardner-Webb defeats Western Carolina 71-55

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 11:17 pm
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 15 points as Gardner-Webb beat Western Carolina 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Reid finished 7 of 9 from the floor for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5). DQ Nicholas went 6 of 13 from the field to add 14 points. Anthony Selden shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tre Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts...

Tre Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (4-4). Tyzhaun Claude added 11 points for Western Carolina. Vonterius Woolbright also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

