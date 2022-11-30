Reid scores 15, Gardner-Webb defeats Western Carolina 71-55

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 15 points as Gardner-Webb beat Western Carolina 71-55 on Wednesday night. Reid finished 7 of 9 from the floor for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5). DQ Nicholas went 6 of 13 from the field to add 14 points. Anthony Selden shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. Tre Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts... READ MORE

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Reid scored 15 points as Gardner-Webb beat Western Carolina 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Reid finished 7 of 9 from the floor for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5). DQ Nicholas went 6 of 13 from the field to add 14 points. Anthony Selden shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Tre Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts (4-4). Tyzhaun Claude added 11 points for Western Carolina. Vonterius Woolbright also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

