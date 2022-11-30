Reynolds, Saint Joseph’s knock off Pennsylvania 85-80 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points, four in the overtime, as Saint Joseph’s took down Pennsylvania 85-80 on Wednesday night. Reynolds added five assists for the Hawks (3-3). Kacper Klaczek scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 (4 for 8 from distance), and added nine rebounds and six assists. Lynn Greer III recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line. The... READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points, four in the overtime, as Saint Joseph’s took down Pennsylvania 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Reynolds added five assists for the Hawks (3-3). Kacper Klaczek scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 (4 for 8 from distance), and added nine rebounds and six assists. Lynn Greer III recorded 16 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

The Quakers (5-5) were led by Jordan Dingle, who recorded 28 points. Clark Slajchert added 18 points for Pennsylvania. Eddie Holland III also had 10 points.

Dingle’s basket with six seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 74-all.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

