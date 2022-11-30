Trending:
Rice defeats Prairie View A&M 70-62

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 11:22 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 27 points in Rice’s 70-62 victory against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

Olivari added five rebounds and four steals for the Owls (5-2). Travis Evee scored 10 points, shooting 3 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc. Cameron Sheffield was 2 of 3 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with nine points and 15 rebounds. Max Fiedler had nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Panthers (4-4) were led by Tekorian Smith, who recorded 19 points, three steals and two blocks. Braden Bell added 13 points for Prairie View A&M. Jeremiah Gambrell also put up 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

