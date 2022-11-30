Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rice puts up 20 in Bucknell’s victory over Saint Francis

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice had 20 points in Bucknell’s 89-65 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday night.

Rice was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bison (5-3). Alex Timmerman scored 14 points and added 14 rebounds. Josh Adoh recorded 12 points and was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3...

READ MORE

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice had 20 points in Bucknell’s 89-65 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday night.

Rice was 6 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Bison (5-3). Alex Timmerman scored 14 points and added 14 rebounds. Josh Adoh recorded 12 points and was 5 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line.

Josh Cohen finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (2-6). Brad McCabe added 12 points and Landon Moore had eight points.

___

        Insight by VMware Carbon Black: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss cybersecurity best practices and zero trust architecture with agency and industry experts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories