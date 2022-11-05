Richard tops 7K total yards leading N.C. Central past Howard

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for 385 total yards and five touchdowns and North Carolina Central controlled Howard from the outset for a 50-21 win on Saturday. Richard threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His first throw of the game resulted in a 73-yard touchdown to E.J. Hicks, who caught four passes for 108 yards. Richard is now the third player in North Carolina... READ MORE

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for 385 total yards and five touchdowns and North Carolina Central controlled Howard from the outset for a 50-21 win on Saturday.

Richard threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. His first throw of the game resulted in a 73-yard touchdown to E.J. Hicks, who caught four passes for 108 yards.

Richard is now the third player in North Carolina Central (7-2, 3-1) history to account for 7,000 total yards from scrimmage.

The teams entered as the top scoring teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, with NCCU averaging 37.8 points and Howard 28.4 points, as well as the conference’s top passers.

Richard entered tops in the MEAC with 214.4 yards passing per game, while Howard (3-6, 2-1) signal caller Quinton Williams ranked second with 208.1 yards per contest.

The Eagles’ defense was up to the challenge, however, and limited Williams to 105 yards passing and picking him off twice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.