Rider secures 87-50 win against College of New Jersey

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 6:17 pm
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points in Rider’s 87-50 victory over College of New Jersey on Saturday night.

Murray added five rebounds for the Broncs (1-1). Allen Powell added 14 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had four steals. Tariq Ingraham recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

Danny Bodine led the way for the Lions (0-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Jim Clemente and Pat Higgins each finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

