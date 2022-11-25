On Air: Cyber Chat
Robbins’ 8 blocks lead Vanderbilt past Fresno State 67-59

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 12:35 am
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Liam Robbins had 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, Tyrin Lawrence scored 19 points and Vanderbilt beat Fresno State 67-59 on Thursday night in the Wooden Legacy.

Lawrence scored nine straight Vanderbilt points down the stretch.

Lawrence made a 3-pointer with 7:21 left for a 54-51 lead, but the Commodores didn’t make another field goal until Lawrence’s basket at 3:12. Fresno State also struggled to score, only making one field goal in the final four minutes as Vanderbilt closed on a 11-2 run.

Myles Stute added 16 points with four 3-pointers for Vanderbilt (3-3), which rebounded after a 75-65 loss to Saint Mary’s in a tournament opener..

Stute scored eight points in the final 6:24 of the first half and Vanderbilt closed on a 15-3 run for a 31-26 lead at the break.

Jemarl Baker scored 22 points with seven assists for Fresno State (1-5), which lost to Washington on Wednesday. Eduardo Andre and Isaih Moore each had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

