On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Roberts has 17, Manhattan tops Army 72-71 in London

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 12:07 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Josh Roberts had 17 points in Manhattan’s 72-71 win over Army on Saturday.

Coleton Benson made three free throws with 16 seconds left to pull Army within one. The Jaspers then missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 11 seconds to play but Jalen Rucker couldn’t connect on a winning bucket at the end.

Roberts had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Jaspers (2-3). Samir Stewart scored 14...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Josh Roberts had 17 points in Manhattan’s 72-71 win over Army on Saturday.

Coleton Benson made three free throws with 16 seconds left to pull Army within one. The Jaspers then missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 11 seconds to play but Jalen Rucker couldn’t connect on a winning bucket at the end.

Roberts had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Jaspers (2-3). Samir Stewart scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Anthony Nelson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Black Knights (2-5) were led in scoring by Benson, who finished with 20 points. Ethan Roberts added 19 points and eight rebounds for Army. In addition, Rucker had 11 points and four assists.

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories