Sports News

Roberts has 22, Army knocks off Siena 96-94 in OT

The Associated Press
November 16, 2022 10:32 pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Roberts’ 22 points helped Army defeat Siena 96-94 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Roberts shot 8 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Black Knights (2-1). Coleton Benson scored 21 points, including a tying layup with 1.8 seconds in regulation, while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from distance, and 0 for 3...

Roberts shot 8 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Black Knights (2-1). Coleton Benson scored 21 points, including a tying layup with 1.8 seconds in regulation, while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 7 from distance, and 0 for 3 from the line. Chris Mann was 7 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Javian McCollum led the way for the Saints (2-1) with 21 points, five assists and two steals. Jayce Johnson added 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Siena. Michael Eley also recorded 16 points.

Army next plays Saturday against William & Mary on the road, and Siena will visit Harvard on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

