Roberts scores 22 as Fairleigh Dickinson takes down Mercy

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 9:40 pm
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Demetre Roberts had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 106-66 win against Mercy on Wednesday night.

Roberts added six assists for the Knights (1-1). Grant Singleton added 18 points while shooting 7 for 12. Heru Bligen finished with 13 points.

James Taylor Jr. led the Mavericks (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Jayden Dewaal added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Manhattan on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

