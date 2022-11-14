Trending:
Robinson scores 27, Austin Peay rolls past Milligan, 98-74

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 11:14 pm
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shon Robinson’s 27 points helped Austin Peay defeat Milligan 98-74 on Monday night.

Robinson added nine rebounds, five assists, and six steals for the Governors (1-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five assists and four steals. Sean Durugordon was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Buffs (0-2) were led in scoring by Dylan Bartley, who finished with 17 points. Sam Gold added 11 points and nine rebounds for Milligan. Adam Graham also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Austin Peay visits South Florida in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

