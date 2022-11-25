On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Roderick has 15 as Ohio knocks off Eastern Illinois 78-67

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick had 15 points in Ohio’s 78-67 victory against Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Roderick was 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bobcats (2-3). Miles Brown scored 14 points and added five steals. Aidan Hadaway recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Panthers (1-5) were led in...

READ MORE

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick had 15 points in Ohio’s 78-67 victory against Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Roderick was 4-of-7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bobcats (2-3). Miles Brown scored 14 points and added five steals. Aidan Hadaway recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Panthers (1-5) were led in scoring by Yaakema Rose Jr., who finished with 23 points and two blocks. Nick Ellington added 11 points for Eastern Illinois. In addition, Kyle Carlesimo had eight points.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories