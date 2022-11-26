Trending:
Rogers leads American U over Saint Francis (PA) 66-55

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 9:52 pm
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Matt Rogers had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead American University to a 66-55 win over St. Francis (PA) on Saturday night.

Jaxon Knotek added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (4-2). Elijah Stephens scored 12.

Maxwell Land led the Red Flash (2-5) with 14 points. Josh Cohen added 12 points and two steals, while Landon Moore scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

