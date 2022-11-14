Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rogers, No. 21 Oregon use big 3rd quarter to batter Southern

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Endiya Rogers scored 14 points — all in the third quarter — Chance Gray scored 10 points and No. 21-ranked Oregon throttled Southern 83-46 on Monday night.

The Ducks (3-0) closed the first quarter outscoring Southern 9-4 over the final 4:22 and led 18-11. They extended the lead to 32-14 over the first half of the second and went to intermission up 38-24. Then, an 18-0 outburst in just a...

READ MORE

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Endiya Rogers scored 14 points — all in the third quarter — Chance Gray scored 10 points and No. 21-ranked Oregon throttled Southern 83-46 on Monday night.

The Ducks (3-0) closed the first quarter outscoring Southern 9-4 over the final 4:22 and led 18-11. They extended the lead to 32-14 over the first half of the second and went to intermission up 38-24. Then, an 18-0 outburst in just a little more than the first half of the third broke it open for a 56-24 lead and the Ducks cruised from there.

Nine Oregon players entered the scoring column and Phillipina Kyei scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Rogers shot 6 of 7 including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Aleighyah Fontenot and Raven White each scored eight points for Southern (0-3).

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories